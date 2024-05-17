Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Up 9.1% in April

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 278,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HAYN shares. Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of HAYN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 76,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,749. The company has a market cap of $757.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $60.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

