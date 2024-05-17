Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,420,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 11,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 950,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,266. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

