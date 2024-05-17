Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Reduced by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide comprises 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.19. 896,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,376. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

