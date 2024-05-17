Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 544,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,996 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.9% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 296.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2,033.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 69,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 66,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $1,781,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of HY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.01. The stock had a trading volume of 63,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,749. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

