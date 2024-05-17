IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 299,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 481,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 136,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.70. IceCure Medical has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.96% and a negative net margin of 453.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

