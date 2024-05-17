IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Up 6.2%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.60 and last traded at $175.60. Approximately 67,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 115,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.40.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average is $99.38.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,062,077.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,067.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $6,186,467. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IES by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 1,078.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in IES by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in IES by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in IES during the 3rd quarter worth $1,599,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

