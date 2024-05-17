ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Posts Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 18.31%.
ImmuCell Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of ICCC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. ImmuCell has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $6.05.
ImmuCell Company Profile
