ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Posts Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 18.31%.

ImmuCell Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ICCC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. ImmuCell has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.