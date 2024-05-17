Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.75

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.75 and last traded at $112.34, with a volume of 20414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.55 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.72%.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,465.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 221,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

