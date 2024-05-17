Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $84,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hunter Gillies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 23rd, Hunter Gillies sold 511 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $9,964.50.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Hunter Gillies sold 3,489 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $70,582.47.
Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance
AVTE traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 136,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,556. The stock has a market cap of $592.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $32.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,881,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
