Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Sells 3,918 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $13,830.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,925.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Outset Medical Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 749,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $186.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.42.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OM. BTIG Research started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. CL King upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
