Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Sells 3,918 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGet Free Report) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $13,830.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,925.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 749,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $186.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,468,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,258,000 after buying an additional 84,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 64.4% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,400,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 940,059 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $7,794,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,020,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 395,264 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OM. BTIG Research started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. CL King upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

