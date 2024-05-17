Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Jentner Corp grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 368,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 87,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

