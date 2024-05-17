Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.6% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $121.51. 711,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,107. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.61. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.08.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

