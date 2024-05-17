Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,413. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.01. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

