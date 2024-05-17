Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 166,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 2.9% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. 140,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,630. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.12.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

