Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $3.21 Million Position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 3.09% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000.

Get PGIM Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PTRB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,403. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.