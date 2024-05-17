Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

DFNM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

