Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells $24,959.97 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.19, for a total transaction of $24,959.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,876.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50.
- On Monday, May 13th, Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total value of $77,086.80.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00.
Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $398.82. 720,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,841. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.65. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,536,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $374,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,056,000 after acquiring an additional 678,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
