Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 50,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,522 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000.

Shares of BSJS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,152. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

