ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
ioneer Stock Down 2.6 %
IONR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.70. 9,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,713. ioneer has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.
ioneer Company Profile
