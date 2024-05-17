iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Holdings Increased by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD remained flat at $49.13 during midday trading on Friday. 167,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,451. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

