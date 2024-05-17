iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,413. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

