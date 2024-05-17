iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,703,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,195. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

