iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,777. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $248.82 and a 52-week high of $345.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

