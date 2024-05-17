iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 12-Month High at $301.50

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $301.50 and last traded at $300.54, with a volume of 12749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.39.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.30. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.