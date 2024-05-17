iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,580,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 35,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,949,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.32. 2,679,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,649. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.