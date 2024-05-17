JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $53.99. Approximately 811,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,694,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 783,584 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 57,065 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

