Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,080,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,295 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $173,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $22,385,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,425,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KVUE. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KVUE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,831,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,712,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion and a PE ratio of 26.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

