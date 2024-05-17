Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 676.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,314. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

