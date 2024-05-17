Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Boosted by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 347,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 88,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $725,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,152,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,973,726. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

