Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Linde by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $432.52. 1,150,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,631. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.51. The firm has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

