Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Buys 2,691 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.7% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.02. 4,532,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,470. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $196.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.50.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

