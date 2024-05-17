Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.00. 1,179,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,477. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

