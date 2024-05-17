Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Has $561,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

