Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Has $646,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.68. 940,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.67 and a 200-day moving average of $321.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.