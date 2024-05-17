Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,886 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 2.0% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,037,387,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,045 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $268,549,000 after acquiring an additional 102,977 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in American Express by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $326,165,000 after purchasing an additional 328,931 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $294,856,000 after purchasing an additional 102,132 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $242.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,582. The stock has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.10. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $243.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

