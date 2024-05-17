Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Increases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xylem by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after purchasing an additional 466,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xylem by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,249,000 after acquiring an additional 327,383 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,617,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,266,000 after purchasing an additional 100,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.4 %

XYL traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,219. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $144.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

