Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $795.81. 1,258,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,278. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $804.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $734.09 and a 200-day moving average of $685.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $810.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $695.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

