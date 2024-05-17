Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Sells 2,405 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. 776,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,101. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

