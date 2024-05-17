Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.16

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $148.16 and last traded at $147.68, with a volume of 114316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Argus raised their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Leidos by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,400,000 after acquiring an additional 82,447 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 134.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Leidos by 15.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

