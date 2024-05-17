Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

LWAY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,787. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $276.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.31. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LWAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 2,193 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $44,956.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,656,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pol Sikar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,707 shares in the company, valued at $407,523.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company's stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Stories

