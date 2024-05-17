Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $40.13 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,362,622 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,353,246.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00524849 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $688.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
