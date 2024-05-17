Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $60,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.34. 185,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.04. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.99 and a twelve month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.55.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

