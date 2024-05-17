Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products makes up about 1.0% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dorman Products worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,269,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Dorman Products by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

DORM traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $91.33. 83,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $98.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

