Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 808,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,035,000 after purchasing an additional 61,643 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

