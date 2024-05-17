Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. 9,891,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,116,234. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

