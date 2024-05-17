M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 660 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.17. 486,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,001. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.42 and a 200 day moving average of $119.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

