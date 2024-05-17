M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 3,592 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,934,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,283,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

