M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

GIS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,970. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

