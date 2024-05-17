M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,434,000 after acquiring an additional 387,545 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,774,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,078,000 after buying an additional 123,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,555,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,945,000 after buying an additional 41,545 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,294,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,224,000 after buying an additional 85,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,855,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,965,000 after acquiring an additional 155,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.66. The company had a trading volume of 785,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,739. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $234.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

