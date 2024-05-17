M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 83,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,099. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

